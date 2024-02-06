Missouri not considering selling 4 closed state parks

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. ï¿½ Missouri officials say the state is not planning to sell four new state parks.
Former Gov. Jay Nixonï¿½s administration bought the four parks, but they havenï¿½t been opened. The possibility of selling the parks was mentioned in the Legislature and the park division, as Missouri tries to solve a $200 million maintenance backlog at its other parks.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Ben Ellis, director of Missouri State Parks, said last week the state isnï¿½t considering selling the parks at the present time.
The parks are Ozark Mountain State Park in Taney County; Jay Nixon State Park in Reynolds and Iron counties; and Bryant Creek State Park in Douglas County. A lawsuit has been filed challenging the legality of the fourth park, Eleven Point State Park in Oregon County.
