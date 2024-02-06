Missouri, New Hampshire could become right-to-work states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Newly bolstered Republican majorities are moving quickly in several states to diminish the power of organized labor with new laws prohibiting mandatory union fees in workplaces.

So-called right-to-work laws could get votes today in the Missouri House and the New Hampshire Senate, an early step toward eventual passage in two states where new Republican governors have pledged to sign the measures into law. The Missouri proposal won initial House approval Wednesday.

A similar law was enacted earlier this month by Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, Republican, after it sped through the newly elected GOP Legislature.

Here's a look at what's at stake in the right-to-work debate:

Union bargaining

Employees of a business can vote to join a union by a simple majority. When that happens, a union typically becomes the exclusive bargaining representative, meaning it covers all employees -- even those who didn't support it. In Missouri and some other states, a union can choose to negotiate a contract with an employer requiring all workers to pay fees to the union to help cover the cost of its representation.

In a right-to-work state, employees can't be required to pay union dues or fees. But unions that are the exclusive bargaining representative still must represent all employees, even those who don't pay.

Why is it called right to work?

Supporters contend people should have the right to work at a business without being required to pay union fees.

Opponents contend it's not fair if some employees don't pay the union yet still benefit from pay raises, health coverage and other things negotiated by the union.

A renewed trend

Most state right-to-work laws were passed in the first couple of decades after a new Republican-led Congress in 1947 enacted greater federal restrictions on union powers. The movement gained renewed momentum after the 2010 elections, when Republicans swept into control of many state Capitols.

In 2012, Indiana became the first state in more than a decade to enact right to work. Michigan passed it later that year, Wisconsin in 2015 and West Virginia in 2016. Kentucky's new law made it the 27th right to work state.