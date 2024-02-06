Veterans & Athletes United's Global War on Terror Memorial Flag will soon make a short appearance in Perryville, Missouri.

The 28-foot-wide by 6-foot-tall American flag formed of more than 7,000 dog tags from all who have died in the Global War on Terror will be on display in the museum at the Missouri's National Veterans Memorial from Oct. 19 through 26.

According to a news release from the Missouri's National Veterans Memorial, the flag symbolizes the shape of a flag when draped on a fallen service member's casket, and includes 50 gold stars honoring all Gold Star families nationwide, as well as a battlefield cross sculpted from mahogany displayed on the front.