NewsOctober 8, 2021

Missouri National Veterans Memorial to display Global War on Terror Flag

Veterans & Athletes United's Global War on Terror Memorial Flag will soon make a short appearance in Perryville, Missouri. The 28-foot-wide by 6-foot-tall American flag formed of more than 7,000 dog tags from all who have died in the Global War on Terror will be on display in the museum at the Missouri's National Veterans Memorial from Oct. 19 through 26...

Brooke Holford
story image illustation

Veterans & Athletes United's Global War on Terror Memorial Flag will soon make a short appearance in Perryville, Missouri.

The 28-foot-wide by 6-foot-tall American flag formed of more than 7,000 dog tags from all who have died in the Global War on Terror will be on display in the museum at the Missouri's National Veterans Memorial from Oct. 19 through 26.

According to a news release from the Missouri's National Veterans Memorial, the flag symbolizes the shape of a flag when draped on a fallen service member's casket, and includes 50 gold stars honoring all Gold Star families nationwide, as well as a battlefield cross sculpted from mahogany displayed on the front.

Veterans & Athletes United is an all-volunteer not-for-profit organization whose mission is "to empower wounded, injured and ill veterans to fully live their lives and honor our fallen military heroes," by providing "much needed support to disabled veterans and their family members through accessible retreats and adaptive sports and recreation."

The Missouri's National Veterans Memorial is located at 1172 Veterans Memorial Parkway in Perryville.

For more information, contact Stan Shurmantine, event specialist and media coordinator at the Missouri's National Veterans Memorial, at (816) 517-7581.

Local News
