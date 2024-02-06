All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 10, 2018

Missouri National Guard to partner with Israeli Home Front Command

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Eric Greitens said the Missouri National Guard will participate in training exercises with Israeli troops who are part of a special command focused on civilian protection. Greitens announced Friday the National Guard will form a partnership with the Israeli Home Front Command, which provides civilian protection during wars and times of crisis, in Israel and other countries...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Eric Greitens said the Missouri National Guard will participate in training exercises with Israeli troops who are part of a special command focused on civilian protection.

Greitens announced Friday the National Guard will form a partnership with the Israeli Home Front Command, which provides civilian protection during wars and times of crisis, in Israel and other countries.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The partnership means the two groups will participate in joint training exercises and exchange information on homeland defense tactics and procedures. Greitens said Missouri is only the fourth state to achieve the partnership.

The governor said Missouri was a good fit for the partnership because of the Guard's experience in responding to natural disasters and chemical threats.

This relationship was developed during Greitens' trade mission to Israel in 2017.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republ...
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Tr...
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of De...
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy