Missouri National Guard brings training program to Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. -- The Missouri National Guard recently hosted a one-hour workout session for members of a leadership program at Missouri Southern State University to encourage fitness in the community.

About 40 members of the school's Show-Me Gold program and two members of the public were put to the fitness test Jan. 27 at the Billingsly Student Center. The event was the guard's fourth one held in Missouri, the Joplin Globe reported.

The Show-Me Gold program helps people become officers in the state Army National Guard through training and leadership.

The workout program began in October and is held throughout the state, said Second Lt. Megan Webb, the guard's fitness improvement director. A team of personal trainers work with participants to help them improve their body composition and overall physical fitness.