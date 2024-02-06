Missouri NAACP tells travelers to be careful in the state

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri NAACP issued an advisory that tells travelers to be careful while in the state because of a danger civil rights won't be respected, state chapter president Rod Chapel said Monday.

The advisory cites a bill passed by lawmakers this year that would make it more difficult to sue for housing or employment discrimination.

The legislation is on the desk of Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, who has not said whether he'll sign the bill but has supported other efforts to rein in lawsuits in an attempt to improve the legal climate for businesses in the state.

A spokesman for the governor didn't immediately comment Monday.

The state NAACP has criticized the legislation, which Chapel said could make it tougher to hold people accountable for harassment and discrimination against women, people with disabilities and others.

"At this point, I think everybody's ivil rights are now in jeopardy," he said.