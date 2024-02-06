The NAACP recommends against traveling to Missouri, and the man at the helm of the NAACPï¿½s Missouri State Conference wants to see that recommendation lifted, but underscores the need for change in Missouri first.

Nimrod ï¿½Rodï¿½ Chapel Jr., president of the NAACPï¿½s Missouri State Conference, spoke Monday at the Rotary Club of Cape Girardeauï¿½s regular meeting.

Chapel noted the travel advisory was not the outcome he would have hoped for when he first spoke out against Senate Bill 43, signed into law in July by Gov. Eric Greitens.

ï¿½For more people than it doesnï¿½t, it brings us back to Jim Crow status in America,ï¿½ Chapel said of the bill, referring to a time in Americaï¿½s history when discrimination based on skin color was allowed by law.

SB 43 ï¿½legalizes individual discrimination and harassment in Missouri and prevents individuals from protecting themselves from discrimination, harassment and retaliation in Missouri courts,ï¿½ according to a July 2017 statement by the NAACP Missouri State Conference office in Jefferson City.

SB 43 tightened the standard for which an employer can be sued for discrimination, stating it must be proven discrimination is the ï¿½motivating factor,ï¿½ meaning ï¿½the employeeï¿½s protected classification actually played a role in the adverse action or decision and had a determinative influence on the adverse decision or action,ï¿½ according to the bill summary. Under the previous statutes, Missouri workers only needed to prove their protected status was a ï¿½contributing factorï¿½ in an adverse decision or action.

Incidents against marginalized people in Missouri in 2017 also contributed to the advisory, Chapel said.

As examples, he cited the death of a black tourist jailed in Missouri and, near Kansas City, the shooting of two men the shooter believed to be Muslim.

Amid these concerns, Missouri also landed on Fodorï¿½s No List 2018, which also includes sites such as Myanmar and Honduras.

Inconsistent application of laws and legal procedures in Missouri is another contributing factor, Chapel said.