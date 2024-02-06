Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings

FULTON, Mo. -- The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Fulton is a testament to the longtime British prime minister's artistic, rather than political, skills.

The former Monsanto Co. on Friday donated a painting by Churchill to the museum at Westminster College, where Churchill delivered his famous "Iron Curtain" speech in 1946.

The work, "Lake Scene at Norfolk" from around 1935, shows a tranquil scene of a tree-lined lake. Its value was not disclosed.