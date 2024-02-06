All sections
NewsJune 12, 2018

Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings

FULTON, Mo. -- The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Fulton is a testament to the longtime British prime minister's artistic, rather than political, skills. The former Monsanto Co. on Friday donated a painting by Churchill to the museum at Westminster College, where Churchill delivered his famous "Iron Curtain" speech in 1946...

Associated Press

FULTON, Mo. -- The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Fulton is a testament to the longtime British prime minister's artistic, rather than political, skills.

The former Monsanto Co. on Friday donated a painting by Churchill to the museum at Westminster College, where Churchill delivered his famous "Iron Curtain" speech in 1946.

The work, "Lake Scene at Norfolk" from around 1935, shows a tranquil scene of a tree-lined lake. Its value was not disclosed.

Churchill was 40 when he began painting to escape the pressures of politics.

The painting was acquired in 1993 by St. Louis-based Monsanto. German pharmaceutical company Bayer AG on Thursday completed its purchase of Monsanto.

The painting is among four of Churchill's that will be on permanent display at the museum.

Story Tags
State News
