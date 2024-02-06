Missouri murder to get new look

ST. LOUIS -- The 2011 murder of an eastern Missouri woman is getting new scrutiny.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Department Lt. Andy Binder on Friday confirmed an investigation by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis in the death of Betsy Faria. It is the latest development in a string of events seeing Faria's husband convicted in the killing, but later exonerated; and her friend, Pamela Hupp, sent to prison for life for killing a man in another county in 2016.

The Faria killing was "a high-profile case," Binder said. "There's a bunch of public scrutiny going on regarding it, so we're going to look at it again."

Faria was stabbed 55 times in February 2011, soon after Hupp became beneficiary of Faria's $150,000 life insurance policy.

But it was Russ Faria who was charged and initially convicted in 2013. The conviction was overturned, and Russ Faria was acquitted at retrial in 2015. He pointed suspicion at Hupp during his criminal trials and in a lawsuit against Lincoln County officials.

Hupp has denied killing Betsy Faria. She's spending the rest of her life in prison, anyway.

Hupp, 60, entered an Alford plea in June on a first-degree murder charge in the 2016 death of 33-year-old Louis Gumpenberger. The plea wasn't an admission of guilt but conceded evidence existed for a conviction. She was sentenced in August to life in prison without parole.