Missouri mulls funding cuts for sobriety checkpoints

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri police could lose state funding for sobriety checkpoints after a debate weighing motorists' rights to avoid unreasonable searches against the state's interest in keeping roads safe, as well as the value of checkpoints in deterring drunken driving.

The House on Thursday passed a budget that would prohibit the use of state funds for checkpoints. Local law enforcement still would be able to conduct checkpoints with locally-raised money.

A core group of conservative Republicans supported the bill, arguing the checkpoints violate due process rights and protections against unreasonable search and seizure.

The checkpoints block a street so all drivers are funneled through a group of officers who stop drivers even if they don't appear to be doing anything illegal.

"This is a guilty until you're proven innocent type situation," said Rep. Robert Ross of Summersville. "It's against due process."

At least 12 states prohibit checkpoints, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some states bar road blocks by state statute, and others have found checkpoints illegal in court.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 1990 upheld the use of road blocks in a case involving the Michigan Department of Police. Justice Harry Blackmun wrote in his opinion the state's interest in preventing drunken driving outweighs the intrusion on drivers.