Missouri movie premiere coming to Jackson

Southeast Missouri will have its chance to roll back in time while experiencing a movie premiere Saturday, August 26, in Jackson.
The premiere will be for the film "All Nite Skate", directed by Nick Murphy, who returned to his hometown to tell the story of the Jackson Skate Center.
"Over the course of one remarkable night in the 1990s, a group of close knit rink rats experience their last all nite skate of the summer together at the Jackson Skate Center," the movie website said. This film is based on a true story.
The movie was filmed in Jackson and around the surrounding areas, so there may be faces from the area viewers may know.
The premiere will be held at the Jackson Band Shell with the event opening at 7:30 p.m. and the movie beginning around dusk at 8:30 p.m.
Viewers will be able to stay after for a Q&A with the film's cast and crew at 10 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to use during the film.
Tickets for the premiere are free. To get them, go to the movie website www.allniteskatethemovie.com.
