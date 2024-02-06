Missouri has moved a step closer to re-establishing a tax credit program designed to turn Missouri into a destination for movie making.

State Rep. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, has pushed to reinstate the program ever since it expired in 2013.

Her measure, the Show Me Missouri Film and Digital Media Act, recently won initial approval in the House. Final passage could occur this week, she said. A similar measure is moving through the Senate.

“Actually, there may be more support in the Senate than in the House,” she said.

Several amendments were added to the bill in the House. Swan said she didn’t initiate the changes, but will support the amended measure.

“It is not a deal breaker,” she said.

One amendment would limit tax credits to 90% of the tax credit approved by the state for a particular production, unless the municipality where the production is occurring remits 1% of the value of the tax credit to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Another amendment would require film companies to disclose political donations of more than $25 made to any Missouri campaign committees or political parties during the two years before applying for a tax credit.

Swan said the Senate bill doesn’t include the amendments that were added to the House bill. If the Senate passes its own measure, a conference committee of House and Senate members would have to reconcile the differences.

As a result, the amendments might be removed from any compromise legislation, Swan said.

Swan said some lawmakers object to state tax credits in general, arguing it leads to lower tax revenue for everything from education to senior services.

Still, she thinks many of her colleagues are tired of movies and television series, whose plots are Missouri based, being filmed in other states and Canada.

Movies shot in Missouri can pump millions of dollars into the local economy, she said.

“Since 2013, we have lost more than 10 studio projects representing at least $150 million in lost economic impact,” Swan wrote in an email Wednesday to her House colleagues.

Those projects included the movie “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” which was filmed in North Carolina, and the HBO television series “Sharp Objects,” which was filmed in Georgia and California.