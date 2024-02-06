JEFFERSON CITY -- Missouri residents on Wednesday mourned the death of former U.S. Sen. Jean Carnahan, who became the state's first female U.S. senator when she was appointed to replace her husband following his death.

The Missouri state House held a moment of silence to mark Carnahan's Tuesday death at age 90. Her family did not specify the cause of death but said Carnahan died after a brief illness at a hospice facility in suburban St. Louis.

Carnahan, a Democrat, was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2001 after the posthumous election of her husband, Gov. Mel Carnahan, and she served until 2002.

President Joe Biden in a statement said he's proud to have called her a "dear friend".