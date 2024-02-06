All sections
NewsJuly 31, 2017

Missouri mom delivers baby in parking lot after traffic jam

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. -- A suburban St. Louis woman whose water broke during a traffic jam has delivered her third child in a parking lot. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 31-year-old Katie Gaeta thought she had plenty of time to get to the hospital when contractions began last week. She had been in labor several hours before her older children -- ages 2 and 4 -- were born...

Associated Press

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. -- A suburban St. Louis woman whose water broke during a traffic jam has delivered her third child in a parking lot.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 31-year-old Katie Gaeta thought she had plenty of time to get to the hospital when contractions began last week. She had been in labor several hours before her older children -- ages 2 and 4 -- were born.

After a relative picked up the older children, she and her husband, Tony Gaeta, began their 30-minute drive to Mercy Birthing Center, with their labor coach following. But when her water broke, traffic wasn't moving because of an accident. Baby Emma arrived after her husband pulled into an Old Navy store parking lot in Sunset Hills.

Tony Gaeta called it "a pretty surreal moment."

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

