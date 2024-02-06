Missouri mom convicted of killing her infant twins

ST. LOUIS -- A Missouri mother who reported that her infant twins were stillborn has been convicted of manslaughter.

Maya Caston, 28, was convicted Friday of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the jury found her guilty of lesser charges instead of convicting her of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors argued that Caston's lack of action to get care for the babies showed she caused the deaths. And her extensive internet searches for miscarriages and abortion methods before she gave birth demonstrated she didn't want the babies.

The evidence showed that Caston searched Google for "cheap abortion pills," "free abortion clinic" and "can you cause a miscarriage if you hit yourself in the stomach hard enough?" After she gave birth, Cason researched whether a baby can be buried in a back garden.