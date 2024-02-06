All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsNovember 22, 2017
Missouri minimum wage set to rise to $7.85 an hour
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's minimum wage is set to increase 15 cents to $7.85 an hour next year. The Missouri Department of Labor announced the hike from the current $7.70 an hour. The increase takes effect Jan. 1. Tipped employees also must be paid at least $7.85 an hour next year. Employers must pay at least half that and need to make up the difference if employees don't make at least that much with tips...
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's minimum wage is set to increase 15 cents to $7.85 an hour next year.

The Missouri Department of Labor announced the hike from the current $7.70 an hour. The increase takes effect Jan. 1.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Tipped employees also must be paid at least $7.85 an hour next year. Employers must pay at least half that and need to make up the difference if employees don't make at least that much with tips.

The increase is the result of a law approved by voters 10 years ago. That measure set Missouri's minimum wage at $6.50 an hour in 2007, with an annual cost-of-living adjustment if necessary.

Missouri's minimum wage has risen gradually since then because of inflation.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy