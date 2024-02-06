Missouri minimum wage set to rise to $7.85 an hour

Tipped employees also must be paid at least $7.85 an hour next year. Employers must pay at least half that and need to make up the difference if employees don't make at least that much with tips.

The increase is the result of a law approved by voters 10 years ago. That measure set Missouri's minimum wage at $6.50 an hour in 2007, with an annual cost-of-living adjustment if necessary.

Missouri's minimum wage has risen gradually since then because of inflation.