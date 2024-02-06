Missouri metros crack down on restaurant virus rule breakers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's two largest metropolitan areas are cracking down on restaurants that violate rules designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Kansas City's liquor control authorities found two dozen bars and restaurants in violation of the city's new COVID-19 restrictions after a weekend sweep of 185 establishments. The city's Department of Regulated Industries, which governs liquor licenses, used to rely primarily on complaints to enforce restrictions.

But as the latest set of rules issued by Mayor Quinton Lucas took effect Friday -- limiting bars and restaurants to 50% capacity and a closing time of 10 p.m. -- the city became more proactive. Staffers will be out every weekend checking on businesses, said Jim Ready, manager of Regulated Industries, The Kansas City Star reported.

"We're doing it -- not to pick on the business. It's because the COVID-19 numbers in Kansas City are really scary," he said. "The hospitals are getting stretched to the max."

Meanwhile, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health sent certified letters to three dozen bars and businesses ordering them to cease indoor service or face lawsuits or criminal charges. Eleven of those establishments had already received a second notice from the county, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

County Executive Sam Page said the measures were necessary to stop a late-fall surge in coronavirus cases in the region that have placed hospitals and medical workers under immense stress.