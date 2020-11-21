All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 21, 2020

Missouri Methodist Bishop encourages virtual services

Missouri Bishop Robert Farr, in an email Wednesday to Missouri Conference clergy and others, made a direct appeal for virtual worship only. "I strongly encourage that in-person worship services be suspended until further notice," said Farr, "for congregations located in counties with a critical status related to the COVID-19 pandemic."...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Missouri Bishop Robert Farr, in an email Wednesday to Missouri Conference clergy and others, made a direct appeal for virtual worship only.

"I strongly encourage that in-person worship services be suspended until further notice," said Farr, "for congregations located in counties with a critical status related to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Last week, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center director Jane Wernsman noted dramatic recent increases in COVID cases.

"Our (coronavirus) case counts have been increasing exponentially over the past month and especially in the last two weeks," said Wernsman, in a Nov. 13 press conference at PHC offices on Linden Street in Cape.

Wernsman reported the positivity rate, meaning the number of new COVID cases emerging from coronavirus tests in the county, stood at 26.9%, a 10% jump from the previous two-week period, and higher than the state's overall rate of 23.5%.

There are 77 United Methodist churches in the Missouri Conference's Southeast District, including five in the city of Cape Girardeau, according to the conference's website.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Many of our (United Methodist) laity have contracted and succumbed to this disease," Farr wrote.

"One active pastor and a young lay person on a church staff has (sic) died. We currently have clergy hospitalized due to the illness and each week more pastors or their families receive a positive diagnosis. We cannot afford to have more of our leaders get ill and possibly die," he continued.

Farr, elected a bishop in July 2016, said while his call to suspend in-person worship is voluntary, he also issued a mandate to those churches who continue to meet.

  • Masks must be worn by everyone apart from children two years and younger.
  • Strict physical distancing of six feet between family units should be observed.
  • Gathering spaces are not to exceed 25% occupancy.
  • The gathering space must be sanitized between services held on the same day.

The largest United Methodist Church in the region intends to maintain some options for in-person services, though most people are attending virtually.

"We have strict protocols in place," said LaCroix founding pastor Ron Watts, whose church is located at 3102 Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy