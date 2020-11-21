Missouri Methodist Bishop encourages virtual services

Missouri Bishop Robert Farr, in an email Wednesday to Missouri Conference clergy and others, made a direct appeal for virtual worship only.
"I strongly encourage that in-person worship services be suspended until further notice," said Farr, "for congregations located in counties with a critical status related to the COVID-19 pandemic."
Last week, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center director Jane Wernsman noted dramatic recent increases in COVID cases.
"Our (coronavirus) case counts have been increasing exponentially over the past month and especially in the last two weeks," said Wernsman, in a Nov. 13 press conference at PHC offices on Linden Street in Cape.
Wernsman reported the positivity rate, meaning the number of new COVID cases emerging from coronavirus tests in the county, stood at 26.9%, a 10% jump from the previous two-week period, and higher than the state's overall rate of 23.5%.
There are 77 United Methodist churches in the Missouri Conference's Southeast District, including five in the city of Cape Girardeau, according to the conference's website.
"Many of our (United Methodist) laity have contracted and succumbed to this disease," Farr wrote.
"One active pastor and a young lay person on a church staff has (sic) died. We currently have clergy hospitalized due to the illness and each week more pastors or their families receive a positive diagnosis. We cannot afford to have more of our leaders get ill and possibly die," he continued.
Farr, elected a bishop in July 2016, said while his call to suspend in-person worship is voluntary, he also issued a mandate to those churches who continue to meet.
The largest United Methodist Church in the region intends to maintain some options for in-person services, though most people are attending virtually.
"We have strict protocols in place," said LaCroix founding pastor Ron Watts, whose church is located at 3102 Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau.
