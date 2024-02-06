Missouri mental health department admits mailing error

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. ï¿½ The Missouri Department of Mental Health is notifying 1,000 people some personal information might have been mailed to an incorrect address.
The department said in a statement Friday the information released included only the participantsï¿½ names, not medical or financial information.
The incorrect mailing was caused by a clerical error in printing mailing labels.
The error involved mailing labels on survey questionnaires mailed Jan. 16. The department said it has corrected the error.
People who are notified by the department may email privacyofficer@dmh.mo.gov or call toll-free 1-800-207-9329 to address any concerns.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.