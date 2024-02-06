Missouri medical marijuana lawyers worry about discipline

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Attorneys who represent clients in the medical marijuana industry are concerned they might face discipline under a state Supreme Court directive that appears to put federal law in conflict with state law.

The directive, which took effect July 1, states attorneys cannot participate in -- or advise clients how to participate in -- acts that are illegal under federal law but legal under state law. Medical marijuana is illegal under federal law but was approved by Missouri voters in 2018.

Lawyer Dan Viets of Columbia, who represents medical marijuana clients, said he recently asked the state Supreme Court Advisory Committee whether he could be disciplined under the directive, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Viets said lawyers drafting the 2018 constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana anticipated the conflict and included protections in the amendment's text for attorneys working in the legal marijuana industry.

The Missouri amendment states, in part: "An attorney shall not be subject to disciplinary action by the state bar association or other professional licensing body for owning, operating, investing in, being employed by, contracting with, or providing legal assistance to prospective or licensed" medical cannabis businesses.

"I was very concerned," Viets said, adding the state Supreme Court's directive "appears to contradict the Missouri Constitution. ... I just don't understand how the court can do that."