Missouri Medicaid expansion's fate up to state Supreme Court

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Lawyers arguing over the implementation of Medicaid expansion on Tuesday told Missouri Supreme Court judges the voter-approved constitutional amendment should stand.

Judges are considering a circuit judge's decision last month to overturn the constitutional amendment to expand eligibility for the state's Medicaid program. Voters approved the amendment last year, but Republican Gov. Mike Parson refused to implement it after the GOP-led Legislature didn't provide any new funding.

Solicitor General John Sauer urged judges to let the amendment stand and interpret it as mandating eligibility expansion "but without requiring the Legislature to fund it, to preserve the Legislature's traditional authority" over the budget.

Chuck Hatfield, a lawyer for three newly eligible women who sued Parson for not implementing Medicaid expansion, called Sauer's argument "absurd."

"What that's arguing to do is to overturn an election," Hatfield said. "And that's pretty serious business that I don't think this court is going to engage in."

One judge questioned the Supreme Court's authority to invalidate the amendment.