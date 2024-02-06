Missouri Medicaid expansion proposal survives lawsuits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri judge has dismissed two lawsuits against a ballot proposal to expand Medicaid health care eligibility to thousands more low-income adults.

The lawsuits by conservative advocacy group United for Missouri and Americans for Prosperity-Missouri sought to knock the proposal off the Aug. 4 ballot. Both groups claimed the proposal would expand the government health insurance program without coming up with a funding source to pay for it.

But Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green on Tuesday ruled the ballot measure doesn't require lawmakers to set aside state revenue for the expansion. That means the measure will stay on the ballot.