Missouri measure would raise bar on constitutional changes

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Republican lawmakers on Wednesday debated a proposal that would raise the bar for amending Missouri's Constitution, an effort that follows the success of several Democratic policies at the polls.

The measure, discussed Wednesday by the state House elections committee, would require support from at least two-thirds of voters to amend Missouri's Constitution. Currently, constitutional amendments are adopted if approved by at least 51% of voters.

"Right now, the threshold is too low," Republican sponsor Rep. Mike Henderson of Bonne Terre told his colleagues. "The Missouri Constitution is a living document, but it should not be an ever-expanding document."

Henderson's proposal would go before voters for final consideration if passed by the GOP-led Legislature this year.

Republicans have been trying to make the initiative petition process harder following the recent passage of several Democratic-backed policies at the polls, including expanding eligibility for Medicaid.