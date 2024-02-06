Missouri mayors back effort to put minimum wage to statewide vote

ST. LOUIS -- Both of Missouri's urban mayors are among supporters of an effort to let voters decide whether Missouri's minimum wage should rise to $12 an hour by 2023.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and Kansas City Mayor Sly James said Monday they support the "Raise Up Missouri" ballot initiative. Organizers need 100,000 signatures by May.

The petition drive is in response to Missouri's minimum-wage law that took effect Monday. It prohibits local government from having a minimum wage higher than Missouri's statewide wage of $7.70 per hour. A $10 wage in St. Louis and a similar wage approved by Kansas City voters this month are nullified.

"Today is a sad day for workers," Krewson said at a rally Monday.

The ballot measure would increase the statewide minimum wage to $8.60 per hour in 2019, with 85-cent raises each year after that until 2023. Other supporters include Columbia Mayor Brian Treece and St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, who allowed the minimum-wage measure to become law without his signature, declined to comment Monday but has said previously the higher wage in St. Louis forces small businesses to cut hours or cut jobs. He cited a University of Washington study suggesting Seattle's $15 minimum wage cost workers hours on the job, resulting in an average loss of $125 per month.