NewsJune 29, 2019

Missouri mayor resigns over ongoing Facebook attacks

LEXINGTON, Mo. -- The mayor of a Missouri town resigned Tuesday, citing hatred, attacks and lies about him on Facebook. Lexington Mayor Fred Wiedner wrote an open letter to the city saying the job was no longer worth the battle. In the letter, Wiedner said he didn't sign up for the "mess."...

Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Mo. -- The mayor of a Missouri town resigned Tuesday, citing hatred, attacks and lies about him on Facebook.

Lexington Mayor Fred Wiedner wrote an open letter to the city saying the job was no longer worth the battle.

In the letter, Wiedner said he didn't sign up for the "mess."

Wiedner said the trouble began in February when the City Council voted to fire the city administrator, a popular longtime resident. Wiedner said he is comparatively new to town and the public blamed him.

Wiedner said the situation led to continued social media criticism he decided he didn't want to spend time defending.

Lexington, about 50 miles east of Kansas City, has fewer than 5,000 residents.

