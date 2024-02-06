Missouri marks 200th birthday with new citizens and treats

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. —– Missouri turned 200 years old Tuesday, commemorating its birthday with art, music, speeches, free ice cream and — fittingly — the recognition of new citizens in a state that once served as the gateway for westward expansion in the United States.

A bicentennial ceremony at the state Capitol marked the pinnacle of a year’s worth of events in every county intended to draw attention to Missouri’s history while also looking toward its future.

At its founding, most of Missouri’s residents had immigrated from other states or countries because of the promise of rich, available farmland. But some were bought to the state as slaves, and some Native Americans were driven out of their homeland.

Those who spoke at the bicentennial event acknowledged Missouri’s history contains both praiseworthy and regrettable moments.

Ethel Reeder, left, hugs her daughter-in-law Lorena Sapp of the Philippines after Sapp took the oath of allegiance at a naturalization ceremony Tuesday at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. The ceremony was held in conjunction with festivities commemorating Missouri’s bicentennial. Sapp’s husband, Brian, holds their children Cayden, 4, and Nathen, 2. The Sapps live in Ashland, Missouri. Robert Cohen ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

But overall, “we are a good people,” Missouri Chief Justice Paul Wilson said Tuesday, looking over a crowd of several hundred people spread across the Capitol lawn. “We’ve shone more often than we’ve blushed. We’ve been a force for light more often than we’ve been the cause of darkness.”

Gov. Mike Parson, who has traveled to dozens of towns on a Bicentennial Tour, singled out men, women and children in the audience as the true dignitaries of the day — those “who go to work every day, raise their families, go to church, live a good life (and) are good neighbors.”

Thirty-three people from 19 countries took the oath of U.S. citizenship inside the Capitol, where new Missouri-themed artwork was on display. Later in the day, free ice cream was being passed out at about 200 locations statewide.

Gaining statehood was a struggle for Missouri.

Territorial residents submitted a petition to Congress in 1818 to join the United States. But Missouri’s request became bogged down in Congress by a dispute over whether slavery should be allowed.