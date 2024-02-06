Missouri man who used Medicaid funds on strippers sentenced

ST. LOUIS — The owner of a Festus, Missouri, nursing home who used Medicaid funds for strippers, gambling and other personal expenses while the facilities were falling apart has been sentenced to nearly 3 1/2 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors said 53-year-old Johnnie Mac Sells of St. Peters, Missouri, the former CEO of Benchmark Health Care, spent more than $667,000 in Medicaid funds on his personal lifestyle. He pleaded guilty in April to health-care fraud.