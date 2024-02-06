Missouri man ticketed for collecting wild ginseng root

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man has been ticketed for allegedly harvesting ginseng roots from land owned by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The Springfield News-Leader reported a conservation agent in Shannon County received a tip about the person digging up the plant. The agency monitored conservation land for several hours until spotting a man who had a digging tool and wild ginseng roots.

Conservation regulations state it’s illegal to remove plants from conservation land without a permit.