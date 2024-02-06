Missouri man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others confessed

ST. LOUIS -- Lamar Johnson has wrongly spent nearly three decades in prison for a St. Louis killing after a witness was coerced into falsely identifying him as the shooter, an attorney for the local prosecutor's office told a judge Monday.

But Assistant Missouri Attorney General Miranda Loesch said detectives will testify that they never threatened or coerced anyone. "They did their job" and followed leads that pointed to Johnson as the killer, Loesch said.

Kim Gardner, who leads the same St. Louis circuit attorney's office that secured Johnson's 1995 murder conviction, believes he is innocent and is seeking to set him free after nearly 28 years in prison for the shooting death of Marcus Boyd. The state attorney general's office maintains that Johnson was rightfully convicted.

St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason is presiding over the hearing, which is expected to last all week. Johnson was in the courtroom on Monday, dressed in a blue shirt and tie with brown slacks. He sat quietly next to his attorneys and listened to testimony.

Boyd was shot to death on the front porch of his home by two men wearing ski masks on Oct. 30, 1994. A man who was with Boyd, James Gregory Elking, got away.

Lamar Johnson's booking photo. A hearing begins Monday, Dec. 12, in St. Louis to decide whether the murder conviction for Johnson should be thrown out. Johnson has spent more than 27 years in prison for a killing he said he did not commit. Missouri Department of Corrections via AP

Johnson was convicted of killing Boyd over a $40 drug debt and received a life sentence. Another man, Phil Campbell, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in exchange for a seven-year prison term.

Charles Weiss, an attorney for the St. Louis prosecutor's office, described for Mason the circumstances that led to Johnson's arrest.

A woman who lived nearby told police Johnson was the only person she knew who might have had a problem with Boyd. Police put Johnson in a lineup, but Elking didn't initially identify him, only doing so after detectives coerced him, Weiss said.

Another detective alleged that Johnson at one point blurted out to him, "I shouldn't have let the white guy live," referring to Elking. Weiss said there was no recording of that conversation, but Loesch cited it as evidence of Johnson's guilt.

Johnson contended he was with his girlfriend, miles away, when the shooting happened. Elking recanted his identification of Johnson about 20 years ago. Campbell and another man, James Howard, later signed sworn affidavits admitting to the killing and said Johnson wasn't involved.

Campbell is now dead and Howard is serving a life sentence for an unrelated murder and nearly a dozen other crimes committed during an incident in 1997. He wore handcuffs and an orange prison outfit as he testified Monday.

"How did Marcus die?" Johnson's attorney, Jonathan Potts, asked.

"Me and Phillip Campbell killed him on his front porch," Howard answered.

Howard, 46, was 17 at the time of Boyd's killing. He testified that he and Campbell decided to go to Boyd's house and rob him since Boyd owed drug money to another friend. They put on black clothing and black ski masks, and found Boyd and a second man on the front porch, he said.