As a U.S. Navy veteran, Dustin Johnson knows the struggles service members face on returning stateside.

After a failed attempt on his own life earlier this year, Johnson of Benton, Missouri, decided to take positive action and work toward realizing a long-held dream.

“Having left the military service I had a very difficult time adjusting,” he said by email, sent from Pamplona, Spain. “I went through severe depression and anxiety for over a year. During that year, I worked three different jobs and lived in three different cities and I just couldn’t shake being numb all the time and not having a sense of purpose anymore.”

Then, on Jan. 21, he lost everything he owned in a house fire, he wrote: “I woke up choking on smoke and by the time the fire department arrived nothing was salvageable.”

Johnson wrote his depression then hit rock bottom, and he attempted to take his own life, but, he said, he was told his body hadn’t given up even if his mind had.

“So I am very grateful for that,” he wrote.

But, after his initial recovery, he needed to find purpose. He had no possessions, but said he felt he could do something for others.

A recreational runner, he landed on the idea of running around the world.

Johnson called the World Runners Association to confirm no American had run the world — a dream of his since age 16.

“I knew immediately that I would run to help raise funds and awareness for my brothers and sisters going through what I went through,” he wrote. “Sometimes we have to do extraordinary things to love the world just a few inches and that’s what my plan was going in. To set a world record, to be the first American, and to save as many lives as I can.”

This would be no easy feat. According to a Nov. 27 post on the Johnson’s World Record Run Facebook page, his goal is to run more than 16,300 miles total.

He’s approximately 5,000 miles in, according to the post.

Johnson left from Lambert, Missouri, on May 1, and ran to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, running 930 miles.