NewsDecember 8, 2021

Missouri man pleads guilty to participating in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON -- An eastern Missouri man pleaded guilty Monday to participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Paul S. Westover, 53, of Lake St. Louis pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. In exchange for his plea, one felony charge and three other misdemeanors were dismissed, The Kansas City Star reported...

Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- An eastern Missouri man pleaded guilty Monday to participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Paul S. Westover, 53, of Lake St. Louis pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. In exchange for his plea, one felony charge and three other misdemeanors were dismissed, The Kansas City Star reported.

Federal prosecutors alleged Westover entered the Senate wing of the Capitol, including an area of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, during the insurrection. He was in the building for about 35 minutes.

Westover will be sentenced Feb. 16. He faces a maximum penalty of six months in prison, a $5,000 fine and five years' probation. He also must pay $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building,

Seventeen Missouri residents have been charged with participating in the riot, and five have now pleaded guilty.

