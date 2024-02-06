Missouri man pleads guilty to misdemeanor in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — A Missouri man who posted on Snapchat and Facebook that he was inside the U.S. Capitol during the deadly riot Jan 6 has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

Twenty-nine-year-old Nicholas Reimler of Valley Park in St. Louis County admitted Friday to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. As part of the plea agreement, two other misdemeanor charges were dropped.

The Kansas City Star reported the plea makes him the first Missouri defendant to plead guilty in the Capitol riot case. Fourteen of the more than 600 suspects arrested in the case are from Missouri.