NewsSeptember 20, 2021

Missouri man pleads guilty to misdemeanor in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — A Missouri man who posted on Snapchat and Facebook that he was inside the U.S. Capitol during the deadly riot Jan 6 has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. Twenty-nine-year-old Nicholas Reimler of Valley Park in St. Louis County admitted Friday to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. As part of the plea agreement, two other misdemeanor charges were dropped...

Associated Press

WASHINGTON — A Missouri man who posted on Snapchat and Facebook that he was inside the U.S. Capitol during the deadly riot Jan 6 has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

Twenty-nine-year-old Nicholas Reimler of Valley Park in St. Louis County admitted Friday to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. As part of the plea agreement, two other misdemeanor charges were dropped.

The Kansas City Star reported the plea makes him the first Missouri defendant to plead guilty in the Capitol riot case. Fourteen of the more than 600 suspects arrested in the case are from Missouri.

The riot disrupted the certification of the 2020 Electoral College vote count. More than 100 law enforcement officers were injured during the mob's attack, which also caused more than $1 million in property damage.

Reimler, a University of Missouri engineering graduate, was identified as the man seen in pictures entering the Capitol wearing a turquoise cap and a white "TRUMP" flag as a cape.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 10. He faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison, one year of supervised release and a $5,000 fine.

