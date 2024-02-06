All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 23, 2019

Missouri man grows 2 record-setting pumpkins

REPUBLIC, Mo. -- A Missouri man has busted the state records for the heaviest and second-heaviest pumpkins. KMBC-TV reported the 1,798-pound and 1,677-pound giants Richard Bottorf entered into the Republic Pumpkin Daze weigh more combined than a compact car. Bottorf carved the smaller pumpkin after it was weighed earlier this month. The larger one will be on display today at an elementary school in Harrisonville...

Associated Press

REPUBLIC, Mo. -- A Missouri man has busted the state records for the heaviest and second-heaviest pumpkins.

KMBC-TV reported the 1,798-pound and 1,677-pound giants Richard Bottorf entered into the Republic Pumpkin Daze weigh more combined than a compact car. Bottorf carved the smaller pumpkin after it was weighed earlier this month. The larger one will be on display today at an elementary school in Harrisonville.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Bottorf has a history of breaking records. In 2017, he grew a 1,563-pound pumpkin that beat the Missouri state record by more than 300 pounds.

Guinness World Records says the largest-ever pumpkin weighed 2,624 pounds. It was grown in 2016 in Belgium.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christ...
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development,...
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal court...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy