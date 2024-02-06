Missouri man grows 2 record-setting pumpkins

REPUBLIC, Mo. -- A Missouri man has busted the state records for the heaviest and second-heaviest pumpkins.
KMBC-TV reported the 1,798-pound and 1,677-pound giants Richard Bottorf entered into the Republic Pumpkin Daze weigh more combined than a compact car. Bottorf carved the smaller pumpkin after it was weighed earlier this month. The larger one will be on display today at an elementary school in Harrisonville.
Bottorf has a history of breaking records. In 2017, he grew a 1,563-pound pumpkin that beat the Missouri state record by more than 300 pounds.
Guinness World Records says the largest-ever pumpkin weighed 2,624 pounds. It was grown in 2016 in Belgium.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.