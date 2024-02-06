Missouri man gets life in prison for killing 2 women, boy

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- An eastern Missouri man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the stabbing deaths of two women and a 7-year-old boy nine years ago.

Prosecutors in Warren County sought the death penalty for Shawn Kavanagh, 32, but Judge Rebeca Navarro-McKelvey on Tuesday sentenced him to four consecutive life terms. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the sentence prompted sobs in the courtroom that was filled with famiy and friends from both sides.

Navarro-McKelvey said Kavanagh's decision to call 911, his confession and evidence of mental disorders led her to the lesser sentence.