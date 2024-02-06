Missouri man found off trail apparently stranded for days

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A man found injured off a trail near St. Louis apparently had been stranded in the area for days.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the man had been found by a passing bicyclist off the Katy Trail in the Weldon Spring Conservation Area on Tuesday.
Kyle Gaines, a spokesman with the St. Charles County Ambulance District, said the man was taken to a hospital in serious condition, but his injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening. Gaines said further details about the man won’t be released because of privacy laws.
Gaines advised state-park visitors to take plenty of water and a fully charged phone when going to the trail in hot weather.
The park is a wooded area spanning nearly 8,400 acres.
