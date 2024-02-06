Missouri man executed for killing 3 workers in '94 robbery

BONNE TERRE, Mo. -- A Missouri man was put to death Tuesday for killing three workers while robbing a convenience store nearly three decades ago, an execution performed over objections from racial justice activists, lawmakers and even the pope.

Ernest Johnson died from an injection of pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He silently mouthed words to relatives as the process began. His breathing became labored, he puffed out his cheeks, then swallowed hard. Within seconds, all movement stopped.

In his written last statement, Johnson said he was sorry "and have remorse for what I do." He said he loved his family and friends and thanked those who prayed for him.

Johnson was pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m., 9 minutes after the dose was administered. A corrections department spokeswoman said four relatives representing all three victims were present. Johnson's witnesses included relatives and his lawyer. No relatives spoke after the execution.

Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said 59 demonstrators gathered on the edge of the prison grounds.

It was the first execution in Missouri since May 2020 and just the seventh in the U.S. this year.

The state moved ahead with executing Johnson despite claims by his attorney doing so would violate the 8th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits executing intellectually disabled people.

Johnson had a history of scoring extremely low on IQ tests, dating back to childhood. His attorney, Jeremy Weis, said Johnson also was born with fetal alcohol syndrome and lost about one-fifth of his brain tissue when a benign tumor was removed in 2008.

A representative for Pope Francis was among those who urged Gov. Mike Parson to grant clemency, telling Parson in a letter the pope "wishes to place before you the simple fact of Mr. Johnson's humanity and the sacredness of all human life." Parson announced Monday he would not intervene.

It wasn't the first time a pope has sought to intervene in a Missouri execution. In 1999, during his visit to St. Louis, Pope John Paul II persuaded Gov. Mel Carnahan to grant clemency to Darrell Mease, weeks before Mease was to be put to death for a triple killing. Carnahan, who died in 2000, was a Baptist, as is Parson.

In 2018, Pope Francis changed church teaching to say capital punishment can never be sanctioned because it constitutes an "attack" on human dignity. Catholic leaders have been outspoken opponents of the death penalty in many states.

Racial justice activists and two Missouri members of congress -- Democratic U.S. Reps. Cori Bush of St. Louis and Emmanuel Cleaver of Kansas City -- also called on Parson to show mercy to Johnson, who is Black.