Missouri man dies after being shot by his 2-year-old child

ST. LOUIS -- A Missouri man died Saturday after being shot by his 2-year-old child.
Police said investigators determined that the child was handling a rifle when it went off Saturday evening, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Officers found the 20-year-old man injured when they arrived at the home in the Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood of St. Louis east of Lafayette Square around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Paramedics responded but the man died at the scene.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.