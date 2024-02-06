All sections
NewsOctober 24, 2019

Missouri man convicted in Florida doctor's slaying

NAPLES, Fla. -- A Missouri man has been convicted of participating in the slaying of a Florida doctor. Prosecutors say the killing was arranged by the doctor's husband. The Naples Daily News reported 29-year-old Jimmy Ray Rodgers was convicted Wednesday of second-degree murder. He faces up to life in prison. Sentencing is Nov. 18. Prosecutors had sought a first-degree murder conviction and the death penalty...

Associated Press

NAPLES, Fla. -- A Missouri man has been convicted of participating in the slaying of a Florida doctor. Prosecutors say the killing was arranged by the doctor's husband.

The Naples Daily News reported 29-year-old Jimmy Ray Rodgers was convicted Wednesday of second-degree murder. He faces up to life in prison. Sentencing is Nov. 18. Prosecutors had sought a first-degree murder conviction and the death penalty.

Dr. Teresa Sievers was found dead at her Bonita Springs home from an apparent hammer attack in June 2015.

Investigators say Sievers' husband, 51-year-old Mark Sievers, recruited 51-year-old Curtis Wayne Wright Jr. and Rodgers to kill his wife.

Wright previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in exchange for a 25-year sentence. He testified at Rodgers' trial the Sievers were having marriage problems, and Mark Sievers feared losing his two daughters.

Mark Sievers awaits trial. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Information from: Naples (Fla.) Daily News, http://www.naplesnews.com

