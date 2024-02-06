Missouri man convicted in Florida doctor's slaying

NAPLES, Fla. -- A Missouri man has been convicted of participating in the slaying of a Florida doctor. Prosecutors say the killing was arranged by the doctor's husband.

The Naples Daily News reported 29-year-old Jimmy Ray Rodgers was convicted Wednesday of second-degree murder. He faces up to life in prison. Sentencing is Nov. 18. Prosecutors had sought a first-degree murder conviction and the death penalty.

Dr. Teresa Sievers was found dead at her Bonita Springs home from an apparent hammer attack in June 2015.