Missouri man cleared in 1997 sex case by DNA evidence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri man who spent nearly two decades in mental hospitals after entering a disputed plea in the 1997 sexual assault of a teenager has been cleared of the crime after genetic evidence was re-tested and excluded him as a suspect.

The top prosecutor in southwestern Missouri's Jasper County dropped the case against 58-year-old Mike Wilkerson on Friday, citing the recent DNA testing conducted on a cigarette butt and a condom found at the scene.

The victim, who was 17 at the time, said she was sexually assaulted by a gunman who entered her home after pretending to be lost, and she identified Wilkerson as her attacker from a photo lineup.

Wilkerson pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in 2000, and by Missouri law, he was ordered committed indefinitely to mental hospitals. In such cases, defendants remain in the state Department of Mental Health's custody until they prove they no longer have a mental illness that could endanger themselves or others. Because Wilkerson's case involved a violent sex act, he faced the added burden of showing he understood the criminality of it -- essentially admitting it. But Wilkerson has been unwavering in professing his innocence, his appeals attorney, Bill Fleischaker, said Wednesday.

"He stuck to his guns, and you've got to admire his courage," Fleischaker said. "There was an easy out, and he wasn't willing to take it."

A judge last year threw out that Wilkerson's plea, leading to Wilkerson being freed on bond in January pending a new trial and to prosecutors taking a fresh look at the evidence.

"I am dumbfounded they were able to get the DNA and accept that I was never at the crime scene," Wilkerson said by phone, adding his bipolar condition was stabilized with medication in 2003 and that he had been "just doing time" since then.

"I was beginning to think I would never get out," he said.