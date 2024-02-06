Missouri man charged with bringing gun to Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON -- Federal authorities have charged a central Missouri man accused of taking a weapon with him to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri, the U.S. Justice Department said. He was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds with a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings, along with related misdemeanors.

Bargar is the 23rd Missourian charged in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection, The Kansas City Star reported. He is not accused of entering the Capitol building.