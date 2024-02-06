All sections
NewsAugust 5, 2022

Missouri man charged with bringing gun to Jan. 6 riot

Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Federal authorities have charged a central Missouri man accused of taking a weapon with him to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri, the U.S. Justice Department said. He was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds with a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings, along with related misdemeanors.

Bargar is the 23rd Missourian charged in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection, The Kansas City Star reported. He is not accused of entering the Capitol building.

Federal documents allege Bargar took a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol with him to a rally and then to the Capitol. Bargar did not have a license to carry a weapon in the District of Columbia.

A police officer found the weapon on the ground a few minutes after protesters broke through police lines on the west side of the Capitol, according to court documents.

Authorities traced the pistol to Bargar, who said he lost it after protesters were sprayed with tear gas and he tried to help a woman who had fallen.

It was not immediately clear whether Bargar has an attorney.

State News
