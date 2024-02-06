Missouri man charged in death of man who fell from SUV

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A 26-year-old man whose friend tumbled off the roof of his sport utility vehicle and died as he drove along a central Missouri road at 35 mph has been charged with a felony.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported Jacob Gerhard of Moberly was charged Friday with causing a death while driving while intoxicated. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The probable-cause statement says he admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana, but said he stopped hours before the death of 25-year-old Asher Kimbrough.