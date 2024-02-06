Missouri man building home from old tires, other recyclables

JASPER, Mo. -- A southwestern Missouri man is taking recycling to the extreme by building a house made of everything from old tires to cardboard and wood scraps from dilapidated barns.

Jimmy Carter, 36, expects to complete what he calls his 3,500-square-foot "Carter Groundhouse Project" in about four years on his family's 260-acre farm near Jasper, The Joplin Globe reported.

The home for now consists of hundreds of earth-packed tires. It eventually will feature more than 1,000, each weighing 300 pounds. The tires will be stacked eight high in back and 10 high in front, Carter said of the project that typically consumes 30 hours of his time each week.

The house will have minimal reliance on electricity and gas. Solar energy will come from sun-facing windows, and rainwater will be collected through gutters into cisterns, Carter said.

Three sides of the house will be tucked into the earth, with the roof sitting a foot or so above level ground. The interior will be nearly identical to that of a cave, where temperatures remain steady year-round.