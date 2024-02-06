Missouri man arrested in BoCo for alleged DWI

A Sedgewickville, Missouri, man was taken into custody early Sunday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Christopher Thompson, 28, was arrested in Bollinger County. He was taken to the county jail and released.
