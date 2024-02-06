All sections
NewsJuly 19, 2017

Missouri man accused of using pocket knife to kill pet cat

O'FALLON, Mo. -- An eastern Missouri man is facing animal abuse charges for allegedly using a pocket knife to gut his pet cat and cut off its head. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 30-year-old Brian Wilson was charged with a misdemeanor count July 10. He does not yet have an attorney...

Associated Press

O'FALLON, Mo. -- An eastern Missouri man is facing animal abuse charges for allegedly using a pocket knife to gut his pet cat and cut off its head.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 30-year-old Brian Wilson was charged with a misdemeanor count July 10. He does not yet have an attorney.

Court records state the crime happened in May. Wilson is accused of killing his cat at his apartment by using a pocket knife to cut open the abdomen and expose its organs before slicing off the animal's head.

Authorities said Wilson was on drugs at the time and was seen running through a park wearing only a bath towel and covered in the cat's blood.

Story Tags
State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

