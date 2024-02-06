Missouri man accused of confining woman faces new charges

LIBERTY, Mo. — A Missouri man accused of keeping a woman hidden in his basement while repeatedly sexually assaulting her was indicted by a grand jury on nine new charges, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Timothy M. Haslett

Timothy M. Haslett

Timothy M. Haslett of Excelsior Springs was indicted on one count of rape, four counts of sodomy, two counts of second-degree assault and one count each of kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child, Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said.

Haslett, 40, is being held in the Clay County Detention Center on $3 million bond. If found guilty, he faces up to five life sentences and another 36 years in prison.

The charges supersede charges of rape, kidnapping and assault filed after Haslett was arrested in October when a woman told investigators she was raped repeatedly while being held captive in his basement for about a month.

"We would not be here today if not for the bravery of one woman and the tireless efforts of 16 different agencies," Thompson said.