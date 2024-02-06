Missouri man, 97, finally gets high school diploma

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Nearly 80 years after he dropped out of high school, Walter Rolley Jr. of Columbia has his diploma, at age 97.

The Columbia Missourian reported Rolley wore a royal blue cap and gown last week in receiving his diploma at the historic J.W. "Blind" Boone Home. Columbia Public Schools superintendent Peter Stiepleman read a quote by Frederick Douglass in honoring Rolley: "Without a struggle, there can be no progress."