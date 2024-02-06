All sections
NewsDecember 28, 2016

Missouri man, 97, finally gets high school diploma

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Nearly 80 years after he dropped out of high school, Walter Rolley Jr. of Columbia has his diploma, at age 97. The Columbia Missourian reported Rolley wore a royal blue cap and gown last week in receiving his diploma at the historic J.W. "Blind" Boone Home. Columbia Public Schools superintendent Peter Stiepleman read a quote by Frederick Douglass in honoring Rolley: "Without a struggle, there can be no progress."...

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Nearly 80 years after he dropped out of high school, Walter Rolley Jr. of Columbia has his diploma, at age 97.

The Columbia Missourian reported Rolley wore a royal blue cap and gown last week in receiving his diploma at the historic J.W. "Blind" Boone Home. Columbia Public Schools superintendent Peter Stiepleman read a quote by Frederick Douglass in honoring Rolley: "Without a struggle, there can be no progress."

Rolley left high school in 1937 to go to work. A few years later, he joined the Army during World War II. He never went back to finish his education.

State lawmakers in 2001 adopted a statute known as Operation Recognition, which grants honorary high-school diplomas to veterans and civilian prisoners of war.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

