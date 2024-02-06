Missouri Lottery revenue down with lack of big jackpots

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Lottery revenue has been down in the first five months of the budget year as the best-known games have failed to produce the kind of nine-figure jackpots that create broad public interest and draw long lines at ticket counters.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that since July 1, overall sales are down 3.1%, or $20.3 million.

Lottery executive director May Scheve told members of the state lottery commission last week that many people aren't motivated to buy tickets until they see jaw-dropping jackpots.

"Nobody wants to win $40 million anymore," she said. "It is of a concern to me."

Massachusetts, West Virginia and Arkansas are among states also affected by a drop-off in sales.

After two big jackpots last year, sales of Powerball and Mega Millions tickets are down 49.1% in Missouri, a nearly $50 million decrease in sales.