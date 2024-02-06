All sections
News
June 1, 2019
Missouri limits local regulations on large livestock farms
Missouri limits local regulations on large livestock farms
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson has signed legislation preventing local officials from enacting more stringent regulations than the state on large farms raising hogs, poultry and cattle.

The Republican governor described the bill enacted Friday as "a big win for Missouri farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses." Parson raises cattle.

Opponents have criticized the measure for taking away local control and have said it could hurt the quality of life for neighbors worried about air and water pollution from concentrated animal feeding operations.

University of Missouri Extension said at least 20 counties already have imposed regulations and fees on animal feeding operations through local health ordinances, and nine counties and townships have enacted zoning regulations.

Parson plans a ceremonial bill signing June 8 in Sedalia at the Missouri Cattlemen's annual steak fry.

