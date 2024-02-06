Missouri limits local regulations on large livestock farms

Opponents have criticized the measure for taking away local control and have said it could hurt the quality of life for neighbors worried about air and water pollution from concentrated animal feeding operations.

University of Missouri Extension said at least 20 counties already have imposed regulations and fees on animal feeding operations through local health ordinances, and nine counties and townships have enacted zoning regulations.

Parson plans a ceremonial bill signing June 8 in Sedalia at the Missouri Cattlemen's annual steak fry.