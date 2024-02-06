All sections
NewsSeptember 7, 2017

Missouri lieutenant governor wants fix for senior cuts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson is urging lawmakers to call a special session to restore funding cuts to services for the elderly and veterans.

A Wednesday release from the Republican’s office states he’ll ask lawmakers to reconvene to undo those cuts. He’s also asking senators to consider action against a Democratic colleague who posted and then deleted a Facebook comment expressing hope President Donald Trump is assassinated.

He’s holding a news conference today to push for a special session.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens in June vetoed a bill that would have restored funding for in-home and nursing-care services for the elderly and people with disabilities.

Spokesman Parker Briden said Greitens hasn’t seen a proposal on the issue but said he’s willing to review any suggested policy changes.

