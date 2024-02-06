Missouri Legislature restores funding for autism services

The Missouri Legislature has restored funding for autism services as part of the fiscal 2019 budget approved last week, much to the relief of area providers, local lawmakers and those receiving such services.

Lawmakers restored $3.7 million in state funding for the Missouri Autism Project and budgeted $200,000 for the Tailor Institute in Cape Girardeau, which had lost all of its state funding last year in what state Sen. Wayne Wallingford called ï¿½an oversight.ï¿½

The Senate recently reduced funding for the Missouri Autism Project, but the money was restored when the budget bill went to a conference committee of House and Senate lawmakers to finalize the spending plan, state Rep. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, said.

As a result, autism services provided by various organizations throughout the state now will be funded through the Missouri Department of Mental Health at the same level as fiscal 2018, which included $1.55 million in autism services for the Southeast Missouri area.

The funding includes $1.07 million for Easterseals Midwest, $423,000 for the Southeast Missouri State University Autism Center and $63,000 for Blue Sky Community Services.

ï¿½We are just absolutely thrilled,ï¿½ Julie Koch, a Cape Girardeau mother who has two sons with autism, said of the restored funding.

She said the funding allows her sons and others with autism to continue receiving therapy services, including behavior, speech and music therapy.

ï¿½It is definitely a relief,ï¿½ she said.

The number of people with autism continues to grow, she said. Funding cuts would have meant the ï¿½waitingï¿½ time for children to be evaluated and provided services would have increased. The wait time currently can take more than a year, Koch said.

That is a concern for families because ï¿½early interventionï¿½ is vital to helping people with autism to lead productive lives, she said.

Melissa King, director of the Autism Center, said the center provides behavioral, speech and counseling services for individuals of all ages.

The decision by lawmakers to restore state funding to last yearï¿½s level allows people with autism to receive therapy services at no charge to themselves or their families, she said.

Without state aid, some families would have to pay thousands of dollars a year for services, King said.