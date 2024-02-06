Missouri Legislature restores funding for autism services

The Missouri Legislature has restored funding for autism services as part of the fiscal 2019 budget approved last week, much to the relief of area providers, local lawmakers and those receiving such services.
Lawmakers restored $3.7 million in state funding for the Missouri Autism Project and budgeted $200,000 for the Tailor Institute in Cape Girardeau, which had lost all of its state funding last year in what state Sen. Wayne Wallingford called ï¿½an oversight.ï¿½
The Senate recently reduced funding for the Missouri Autism Project, but the money was restored when the budget bill went to a conference committee of House and Senate lawmakers to finalize the spending plan, state Rep. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, said.
As a result, autism services provided by various organizations throughout the state now will be funded through the Missouri Department of Mental Health at the same level as fiscal 2018, which included $1.55 million in autism services for the Southeast Missouri area.
The funding includes $1.07 million for Easterseals Midwest, $423,000 for the Southeast Missouri State University Autism Center and $63,000 for Blue Sky Community Services.
ï¿½We are just absolutely thrilled,ï¿½ Julie Koch, a Cape Girardeau mother who has two sons with autism, said of the restored funding.
She said the funding allows her sons and others with autism to continue receiving therapy services, including behavior, speech and music therapy.
ï¿½It is definitely a relief,ï¿½ she said.
The number of people with autism continues to grow, she said. Funding cuts would have meant the ï¿½waitingï¿½ time for children to be evaluated and provided services would have increased. The wait time currently can take more than a year, Koch said.
That is a concern for families because ï¿½early interventionï¿½ is vital to helping people with autism to lead productive lives, she said.
Melissa King, director of the Autism Center, said the center provides behavioral, speech and counseling services for individuals of all ages.
The decision by lawmakers to restore state funding to last yearï¿½s level allows people with autism to receive therapy services at no charge to themselves or their families, she said.
Without state aid, some families would have to pay thousands of dollars a year for services, King said.
ï¿½This is a big impact to our region,ï¿½ she said, adding the center serves residents of 19 counties in Southeast Missouri.
She credited parents of children with autism for raising their voices and lobbying lawmakers to restore the funding.
ï¿½I think their voices were heard,ï¿½ she said.
Cheryl Smith, director of Blue Sky Community Services in Cape Girardeau, said her organization helps adults with autism obtain the skills needed to secure employment.
ï¿½We are thrilled,ï¿½ Smith said of the state funding.
Rachel Masters, director of autism services for the regional office of Easterseals, said last month cutting funding would have decreased access to services.
Carrie Tracy, director of the Tailor Institute, welcomed the opportunity to once again receive state aid through the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED).
The institute has limped since losing its $200,000 in state aid, its major source of funding, last year.
ï¿½It has been a tumultuous year,ï¿½ Tracy said. ï¿½We are operating month to month,ï¿½ she said, adding the institute has survived thanks to the generosity of donors.
ï¿½We are secure through June,ï¿½ Tracy said.
While Swan has indicated the state funding is in place for the Tailor Institute, Tracy said her organization must apply to DED for the funding. She said she is optimistic the institute, which focuses on fostering vocational skills for people 16 and older who have autism, will receive the state aid.
